Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 123.80 feet

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 123.80 feet (permissible level is 142 feet) with an inflow of 505 cusecs and a discharge of 1,300 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 56.17 ft. (maximum level 71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,216 cusecs and a discharge of 2,099 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 4,425.59 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Saturday was (in mm): Madurai 23, Marudhanadhi dam 20.2, Mullaperiyar dam 16.8, Elumalai 12.2, Pulipatti 10.6, Viraganur 9, Chittampatti 5.2, Sothupparai dam 3.5 and Kallandiri 1.

