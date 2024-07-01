Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 123.70 feet

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Monday stood at 123.70 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 feet) with an inflow of 1,436 cusecs and a discharge of 1,200 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 50.79 ft. (the maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 981 cusecs and nil discharge. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 4,245.67 mcft. The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was as follows: Mullaperiyar dam 11.4, Sothupparai dam 11, Thekkadi 10.8, Kodaikanal 9.2, Vaigai dam 4, Gudalur 1.4, Marudhanadhi dam 1.2 and Shanmuganadhi dam 1.