Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 123.40 feet

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 123.40 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 feet) with an inflow of 534 cusecs and a discharge of 1,100 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level stood at 61.12 feet (the maximum level is 71 feet) with an inflow of 1,156 cusecs and a discharge of 3,699 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 4553.41 mcft. The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday was as follows: Pulipatti 30.2, Mettupatti 18.2, Thaniyamangalam 15, Melur 12, Kodaikanal 10.4, Kallandiri 8, Andipatti 6.2, Sothupparai dam 5.2, Idayapatti 5, Thekkadi 4.4, Shanmuganadhi dam 4.2, Gudalur and Chittampatti 3.6 each, Mullaperiyar dam 2.4, Vaigai dam 1.4, Uthamapalayam 0.8 and Viraganur 0.4.

