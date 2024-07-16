ADVERTISEMENT

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 123.30 feet

Published - July 16, 2024 06:31 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 123.30 feet ( permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 6,264 cusecs and a discharge of 1,178 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 51.90 ft. (maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,000 cusecs and a discharge of 869 cusecs. The Combined storage in Periyar credit was 4,336.26 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Tuesday (in mm): Mullaperiyar dam 98.4, Thekkadi 63, Kodaikanal 12.6, Gudalur 12.4, Uthamapalayam 10.6, Shanmuganadhi dam 9.4, Marudhanadhi dam 5.4, Veerapandi 5.2, Manjalar dam 4, Vaigai dam 3.2, Sothupparai dam 3, Chittampatti 2.8, Periyapatti 2.4, Mettupatti 2, Kallandiri, Elumalai and Peranai 1.2, Madurai and Sathiyar dam 1.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US