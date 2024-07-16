Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 123.30 feet

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 123.30 feet ( permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 6,264 cusecs and a discharge of 1,178 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 51.90 ft. (maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,000 cusecs and a discharge of 869 cusecs. The Combined storage in Periyar credit was 4,336.26 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Tuesday (in mm): Mullaperiyar dam 98.4, Thekkadi 63, Kodaikanal 12.6, Gudalur 12.4, Uthamapalayam 10.6, Shanmuganadhi dam 9.4, Marudhanadhi dam 5.4, Veerapandi 5.2, Manjalar dam 4, Vaigai dam 3.2, Sothupparai dam 3, Chittampatti 2.8, Periyapatti 2.4, Mettupatti 2, Kallandiri, Elumalai and Peranai 1.2, Madurai and Sathiyar dam 1.

