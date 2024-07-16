GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 123.30 feet

Published - July 16, 2024 06:31 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 123.30 feet ( permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 6,264 cusecs and a discharge of 1,178 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 51.90 ft. (maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,000 cusecs and a discharge of 869 cusecs. The Combined storage in Periyar credit was 4,336.26 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending 6 a.m. on Tuesday (in mm): Mullaperiyar dam 98.4, Thekkadi 63, Kodaikanal 12.6, Gudalur 12.4, Uthamapalayam 10.6, Shanmuganadhi dam 9.4, Marudhanadhi dam 5.4, Veerapandi 5.2, Manjalar dam 4, Vaigai dam 3.2, Sothupparai dam 3, Chittampatti 2.8, Periyapatti 2.4, Mettupatti 2, Kallandiri, Elumalai and Peranai 1.2, Madurai and Sathiyar dam 1.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.