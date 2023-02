February 16, 2023 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - MADURAI

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Thursday stood at 123.30 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 91 cusecs and a discharge of 678 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level was 55.12 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 432 cusecs and a discharge of 769 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 4,979 mcft.