Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 123.30 feet on November 2, 2024

Published - November 02, 2024 07:01 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 123.30 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 1,339 cusecs and a discharge of 1,100 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 61.15 ft. (the maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 2,120 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 4,043.13 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Saturday was (in mm): Mullaperiyar dam 75.2, Manjalar dam 42, Periyapatti 40.2, Veerapandi 25.4, Thekkadi 22.8, Thaniyamangalam 21, Mettupatti 20, Chittampatti 12.6, Pulipatti 10.8, Uthamapalayam 10.2, Shanmuganadhi dam and Vaigai dam 9.4 each, Andipatti 8.2, Melur 7, Madurai 6.4, Kallandiri 6, Sothupparai dam 5, Gudalur 4.8, Kodaikanal 2.8, Sathiyar dam 1.2 and Viraganur 0.4.

