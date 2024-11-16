Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 123.25 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 feet) with an inflow of 765 cusecs and a discharge of 1,100 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 60.17 feet (the maximum level is 71 feet) with an inflow of 1,164 cusecs and a discharge of 3,199 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 4,511.41 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Saturday was (in mm): Idayapatti 9, Chittampatti 7.2, Kodaikanal 5.6, Sothupparai dam 4, Kallandiri, Pulipatti and Melur 2 each, Shanmuganadhi dam 1.8, Mullaperiyar dam and Uthamapalayam 1.6, Thaniyamangalam 1.5, Gudalur 1.4, Thekkadi 1.2, Madurai 0.4, Andipatti and Viraganur 0.2.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.