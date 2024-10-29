Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 123.25 feet on October 29, 2024

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 123.25 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 576 cusecs and a discharge of 456 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 59.94 ft. (the maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 883 cusecs and a discharge of 669 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,933.05 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was (in mm): Sathiyar dam 33.4, Andipatti 16.4, Manjalar dam 13, Marudhanadi dam 9.8, Mettupatti 5.8, Kallandiri 5.2, Idayapatti 5, Periyapatti 4.2, Pulipatti 3.2, Viraganur 1.2 and Kodaikanal 0.4.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.