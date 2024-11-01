Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 123.20 feet on November 1, 2024

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 123.20 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 720 cusecs and a discharge of 1,100 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 60.27 ft. (the maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 904 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,942.98 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday was (in mm): Shanmuganadhi dam 18.6, Kallandiri 18.4, Periyapatti 18, Kuppanamapati 17.6, Idayapatti 13, Uthamapalayam 13.2, Madurai 8, Gudalur 7.8, Sothupparai dam 7, Mullaperiyar dam 3, Melur 1.5, Viraganur 1.4 and Veerapandi 1.2.

