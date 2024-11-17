ADVERTISEMENT

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 123.10 feet

Published - November 17, 2024 05:49 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 123.10 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 feet) with an inflow of 763 cusecs and a discharge of 1,100 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 59.28 feet (the maximum level is 71 feet) with an inflow of 1,349 cusecs and a discharge of 3,199 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 4,468.49 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday was (in mm): Marudhanadhi dam 16.4, Kodaikanal 15.4, Elumalai 13.6, Vaigai dam 12.2, Manjalar dam 12, Kallandiri 10.6, Andipatti 9.4, Periyapatti 9.2, Veerapandi 8.4, Thekkadi 7.2, Peranai 6.4, Shanmuganadhi dam 5.6, Sothupparai dam 5.2, Uthamapalayam 4.4, Madurai 4, Viraganur 3.4, Chittampatti 3.2, Gudalur and Thaniyamangalam 2 each, Melur 1.5 and Mullaperiyar dam 0.4.

