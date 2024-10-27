Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 122.95 feet

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 122.95 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 feet) with an inflow of 1,150 cusecs and a discharge of 456 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 59.68 ft. (the maximum level is 71 feet) with an inflow of 1,191 cusecs and a discharge of 569 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,907.34 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Sunday was (in mm): Thekkadi 20.4, Madurai 9.8, Gudalur 8.2, Periyar 7.2, Uthamapalayam 6.4, Veerapandi 4.6, Shanmuganadhi 4.6, Sathiyar dam 2.2, Elumalai 2.2, Viraganur 1.2 and Kodaikanal 0.4.

