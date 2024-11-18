Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 122.90 feet

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 122.90 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 feet) with an inflow of 653 cusecs and a discharge of 1,067 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 58.40 feet (the maximum level is 71 feet) with an inflow of 1,290 cusecs and a discharge of 3,199 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 4,415.4 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was (in mm): Marudhanadhi dam 25.2, Kodaikanal 24.4., Peranai 22, Manjalar dam 16, Elumalai 10.8, Veerapandi 6.4, Vaigai dam and Sothupparai dam 5, Thaniyamangalam 4, Kallandiri and Idayapatti 3, Chittampatti 2.4, Andipatti and Viraganur 2.2, Melur 2, Shanmuganadhi dam 1.6, Uthamapalayam and Madurai 1.2, Gudalur 0.8 and Thekkadi 0.4.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.