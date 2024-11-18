ADVERTISEMENT

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 122.90 feet

Published - November 18, 2024 07:40 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 122.90 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 feet) with an inflow of 653 cusecs and a discharge of 1,067 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 58.40 feet (the maximum level is 71 feet) with an inflow of 1,290 cusecs and a discharge of 3,199 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 4,415.4 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was (in mm): Marudhanadhi dam 25.2, Kodaikanal 24.4., Peranai 22, Manjalar dam 16, Elumalai 10.8, Veerapandi 6.4, Vaigai dam and Sothupparai dam 5, Thaniyamangalam 4, Kallandiri and Idayapatti 3, Chittampatti 2.4, Andipatti and Viraganur 2.2, Melur 2, Shanmuganadhi dam 1.6, Uthamapalayam and Madurai 1.2, Gudalur 0.8 and Thekkadi 0.4.

