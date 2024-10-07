Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 122.90 feet

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Monday stood at 122.90 feet (permissible level is 142 feet) with an inflow of 225 cusecs and a discharge of 1,233 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 55.54 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 987 cusecs and a discharge of 1,199 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 4,148.07 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was (in mm): Thaniyamangalam 40, Madurai 12.6, Gudalur 8.4, Uthamapalayam and Kodaikanal 3, Pulipatti 2.2, Shanmuganadhi dam 1.8, Marudhanidhi dam 1.6 and Mullaperiyar dam 0.4.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.