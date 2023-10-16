HamberMenu
Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 122.80 feet

October 16, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 122.80 feet (permissible level is 142 ft) with an inflow of 1,401 cusecs and a discharge of 1,300 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 55.09 feet (maximum level is 71 ft) with an inflow of 2,042 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 4,929 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was as follows: Sothupparai dam 95, Vaigai dam 64, Elumalai 39.8, Mullaperiyar dam 17.4, Kodaikanal 16.6, Manjalar dam 15, Veerapandi 4.8, Thekkadi 2.4, Shanmuganadhi dam 1 and Uthamapalayam 0.8.

