Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 122.75 feet

October 17, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - MADURAI

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Tuesday stood at 122.75 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 1,180 cusecs and a discharge of 1,300 cusecs. Water level in Vaigai dam stood at 55.81 feet (71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,442 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 5,013 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was as follows: Thekkadi 39, Elumalai 36.4, Viraganur 23.2, Kuppanampatti 20, Thaniyamangalam 17, Sathiyar dam 11, Marudhanadhi dam 9.2, Idayapatti 7.4, Vaigai dam and Kallandiri 7, Mullaperiyar dam 6.4, Sothupparai dam 6, Gudalur 4.6, Chittampatti 4.2, Melur 4, Mettupatti 3.2, Peranai and Pulipatti 2.4, Manjalar dam 2, Shanmuganadhi dam and Veerapandi 1.4, Uthamapalayam 1.2.

