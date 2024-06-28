ADVERTISEMENT

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 122.75 feet on June 28, 2024

Published - June 28, 2024 06:34 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Friday stood at 122.75 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 3,356 cusecs and a discharge of 1,200 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 48.95 ft. (the maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,019 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,813.54 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday was (in mm): Mullaperiyar dam 25.2, Thekkadi 9.4, Gudalur 3.4, Kodaikanal 2.4, Shanmuganadhi dam 1.8 and Uthamapalayam 1.4.

