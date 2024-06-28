Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 122.75 feet on June 28, 2024

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Friday stood at 122.75 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 3,356 cusecs and a discharge of 1,200 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 48.95 ft. (the maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,019 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,813.54 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday was (in mm): Mullaperiyar dam 25.2, Thekkadi 9.4, Gudalur 3.4, Kodaikanal 2.4, Shanmuganadhi dam 1.8 and Uthamapalayam 1.4.