Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 122.65 feet

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 122.65 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 feet) with an inflow of 1,264 cusecs and a discharge of 456 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 59.42 ft. (the maximum level is 71 feet) with an inflow of 1,501 cusecs and a discharge of 769 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,866.16 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Saturday was (in mm): Chittampatti 108.4, Idayapatti 89, Kuppanampatti 80, Kallandiri 74, Madurai 73.6, Periyapatti 65.4, Andipatti 64.2, Mettupatti 48.2, Manjalar dam 41, Sathiyar dam 34, Peranai 33, Thekkadi 32, Thaniyamangalam 30, Melur 29, Elumalai 25.6, Vaigai dam 20.4, Pulipatti 17, Mullaperiyar dam 19, Viraganur 12.2, Gudalur 5.4, Sothupparai dam 5, Veerapandi 4.4, Shanmuganadhi dam 4, Uthamapalayam 2.6 and Kodaikanal 1.

