Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 122.65 feet on November 19, 2024

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 122.65 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 486 cusecs and a discharge of 1,033 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 57.61 ft. (the maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,291 cusecs and a discharge of 1,750 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 4,350.80 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was (in mm): Pulipatti 25.4, Andipatti 14.6, Shanmuganadhi dam 7.4, Marudhanadhi dam 6.4, Sathiyar dam 5.4, Kuppanampatti and Kallandiri 5 each, Mettupatti 4.8, Elumalai 4.4. Melur, Thaniyamangalam and Periyapatti 3 each, Sothupparai dam 2.5, Peranai 2.4, Manjalar dam 2, Thekkadi 1.8, Gudalur and Veerapandi 1.2 each, Uthamapalayam and Idayapatti 1 each, Kodaiknal 0.6, Madurai 0.4 and Vaigai dam 0.2.