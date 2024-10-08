GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 122.55 feet

Published - October 08, 2024 06:53 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 122.55 feet (permissible level is 142 feet) with an inflow of 427 cusecs and a discharge of 1,200 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 55.51 ft. (max level 71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,172 cusecs and a discharge of 1,199 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 4,074.47 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was (in mm): Kodaikanal 15.6, Periyapatti 14.2, Sothupparai dam 14, Thaniyamangalam 13, Madurai 12.4, Pulipatti 11.6, Mullaperiyar dam 10.2, Thekkadi 8.2, Melur and Viraganur 8, Shanmuganadhi dam and Mettupatti 4.2, Uthamapalayam 3.4, Gudalur 3.2 and Veerapandi 2.4.

