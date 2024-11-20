Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 122.40 feet on November 20, 2024

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 122.40 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 463 cusecs and a discharge of 1,033 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 57.97 ft. (the maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,171 cusecs and a discharge of 569 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 4,381.18 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday was (in mm): Chittampatti 3.2, Viraganur 2, Elumalai 1.8, Madurai 1.2 and Idayapatti 1.