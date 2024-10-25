Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 122.30 feet

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 122.30 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 feet) with an inflow of 1,378 cusecs and a discharge of 456 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 59.12 ft. (the maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 2,150 cusecs and a discharge of 969 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,835.93 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday was (in mm): Idayapatti 77, Kallandiri 62.4, Mettupatti 48.2, Periyapatti 34.2, Madurai 22, Chittampatti 19.2, Andipatti 18.2, Viraganur 16.4, Pulipatti 15.4, Melur 14, Thaniyamangalam 13, Uthamapalayam 5.6, Vaigai dam and Peranai 4.8, Sathiyar dam 4.2, Shanmuganadhi dam 3.4, Thekkadi 3.2, Sothupparai dam 2, Kodaikanal 1.6, Veerapandi 1.2, Mullaperiyar dam 0.8 and Elumalai 0.6.