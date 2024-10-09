ADVERTISEMENT

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 122.15 feet

Published - October 09, 2024 05:57 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Wednesday stood at 122.15 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 271 cusecs and a discharge of 1,167 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 55.60 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,380 cusecs and a discharge of 1,199 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,988.54 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday was (in mm): Veerapandi 37.2, Sathiyar dam 15.4, Kallandiri 15, Vaigai dam 13.8, Kodaikanal 13.2, Melur 10, Periyapatti 9.4, Uthamapalayam 8.4, Sothupparai dam 8, Mettupatti 7.6, Marudhanadhi dam and Elumalai 6.8 each, Gudalur 6.6, Viraganur 6.4, Manjalar dam 6, Peranai 5, Chittampatti and Pulipatti 4.2 each, Shanmuganadhi dam 3, Thaniyamangalam 2 and Madurai 0.4.

