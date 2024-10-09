Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 122.15 feet

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Wednesday stood at 122.15 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 271 cusecs and a discharge of 1,167 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 55.60 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,380 cusecs and a discharge of 1,199 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,988.54 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday was (in mm): Veerapandi 37.2, Sathiyar dam 15.4, Kallandiri 15, Vaigai dam 13.8, Kodaikanal 13.2, Melur 10, Periyapatti 9.4, Uthamapalayam 8.4, Sothupparai dam 8, Mettupatti 7.6, Marudhanadhi dam and Elumalai 6.8 each, Gudalur 6.6, Viraganur 6.4, Manjalar dam 6, Peranai 5, Chittampatti and Pulipatti 4.2 each, Shanmuganadhi dam 3, Thaniyamangalam 2 and Madurai 0.4.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.