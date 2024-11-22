ADVERTISEMENT

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 121.90 feet

Published - November 22, 2024 06:46 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 121.90 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 feet) with an inflow of 429 cusecs and a discharge of 1,000 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 58.53 ft. (maximum level 71 feet) with an inflow of 1,252 cusecs and a discharge of 569 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 4,435.20 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday was (in mm): Idayapatti 2, Kodaikanal 1.8, Shanmuganadhi dam 1, Madurai 0.6, Thekkadi 0.4 and Viraganur 0.2.

