Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 121.90 feet

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 121.90 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 feet) with an inflow of 429 cusecs and a discharge of 1,000 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 58.53 ft. (maximum level 71 feet) with an inflow of 1,252 cusecs and a discharge of 569 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 4,435.20 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday was (in mm): Idayapatti 2, Kodaikanal 1.8, Shanmuganadhi dam 1, Madurai 0.6, Thekkadi 0.4 and Viraganur 0.2.