Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 121.90 feet on October 24, 2024

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 121.90 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 1,835 cusecs and a discharge of 456 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 58.60 ft. (the maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,952 cusecs and a discharge of 969 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,804.95 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday was (in mm): Sothupparai dam 54, Shanmuganadhi dam 41.6, Veerapandi 36.2, Marudhanadhi dam 35, Manjalar dam 24, Vaigai dam 23.2, Gudalur 18.4, Uthamapalayam 15.2, Thekkadi 14, Mullaperiyar dam 12, Elumalai 11.4, Pulipatti 8.4, Melur 6 and Sathiyar dam 2.8.

