Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 121.80 feet

October 11, 2023 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - MADURAI

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 121.80 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 866 cusecs and a discharge of 400 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 52.13 ft. (max level 71 ft.) with an inflow of 374 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 4,380 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday was (in mm): Gudalur 14.2, Shanmuganadhi dam 13.6, Chittampatti 7.6, Manjalar dam 7, Thekkadi 6.4, Veerapandi 4, Elumalai 2.2 and Kodaikanal 1.

