Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 121.60 feet

October 03, 2023 06:04 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - MADURAI

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Tuesday stood at 121.60 feet (maximum permissible level 142 ft.) with an inflow of 2,157 cusecs and a discharge of 1,222 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 48.98 feet (71 ft.) with an inflow of 509 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,922 mcft. Rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was as follows: Mullaperiyar dam 14.2, Thekkadi 9, Kodaikanal 5.6, Shanmuganadhi dam 1 and Gudalur 0.8.