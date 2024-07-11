Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 121.60 feet on July 11, 2024

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 121.60 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 619 cusecs and a discharge of 1,200 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 51.97 ft. (the maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 800 cusecs and a discharge of 819 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 4,003.11 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday was (in mm): Kodaikanal 31.4, Sathiyar dam 10.4, Pulipatti 8.2, Kallandiri 5.6, Mullaperiyar dam and Chittampatti 4.6 each, Thekkadi 3.6, Peranai 1.2 and Melur 1.

