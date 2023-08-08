Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 121.05 feet

August 08, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - MADURAI

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 121.05 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 61 cusecs and a discharge of 400 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 48.36 ft. (71 ft.) with nil inflow and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,734 mcft. The rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday were as follows (in mm): Pulipatti 22.2, Chittampatti 12.6, Melur 11, Thaniyamangalam 10, Sathiyar dam 8, Kallandiri 7.2, Madurai 6.4 and Idayapatti 2.

