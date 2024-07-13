Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 121 feet

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 121 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 653 cusecs and a discharge of 1,100 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 51.89ft. (the maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 817 cusecs and a discharge of 869 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,875.57 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Saturday was (in mm): Idayapatti 82, Viraganur 77, Chittampatti 48.2, Kallandiri 31.2, Sathiyar dam 27, Mullaperiyar dam 26.2, Melur 24, Thaniyamangalam 20, Andipatti 19.6, Kodaikanal 16.4, Mettupatti 13.2, Pulipatti 12.2, Thekkadi 8.4, Madurai 8.4, Uthamapalayam 5.4, Shanmuganadhi 5.2, Gudalur 4.6, Vaigai dam 4.2, Veerapandi 3.2 and Maruthupandi 2.8.