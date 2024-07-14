Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 120.95 feet

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 120.95 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 991 cusecs and a discharge of 1,100 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 51.86ft. (the maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 838 cusecs and a discharge of 869 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,861.8 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Saturday was (in mm): Periyar 24.4, Thekkadi 17.0, Veerapandi 4.8, Gudalur 4.2, Sothupparai 3.0, Vaigai dam 2.4, Manjalar dam 2.0 and Uthamapalayam 1.4.