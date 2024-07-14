GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 120.95 feet

Published - July 14, 2024 09:28 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
A view of Mullaperiyar dam.

A view of Mullaperiyar dam.

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 120.95 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 991 cusecs and a discharge of 1,100 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 51.86ft. (the maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 838 cusecs and a discharge of 869 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,861.8 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Saturday was (in mm): Periyar 24.4, Thekkadi 17.0, Veerapandi 4.8, Gudalur 4.2, Sothupparai 3.0, Vaigai dam 2.4, Manjalar dam 2.0 and Uthamapalayam 1.4.

