Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 120.90 feet on October 22, 2024

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 120.90 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 2,294 cusecs and a discharge of 456 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 57.91 ft. (the maximum level is 71 feet) with an inflow of 2,360 cusecs and a discharge of 869 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,700.38 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was (in mm): Kodaikanal 9, Manjalar dam and Sothupparai dam 7 each, Thekkadi 4.2, Vaigai dam 2.2, Mullaperiyar dam 0.4 and Madurai 0.3.