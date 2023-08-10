Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 120.85 feet

August 10, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - MADURAI

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 120.85 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 175 cusecs and a discharge of 400 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 48.20 ft. (71 ft.) with nil inflow and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,676 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Thursday was (in mm): Viraganur 27, Manjalar dam 21, Sathiyar dam 19.8, Kallandiri 16.4, Kuppanampatti 11.4, Chittampatti 7.2, Mettupatti 3.2 and Madurai 3.

