Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 120.75 feet on October 15, 2024

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 120.75 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 866 cusecs and a discharge of 967 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 55.54 ft (the maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,188 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,559.53 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was (in mm): Pulipatti 70.4, Chittampatti 68.4, Kallandiri 66, Mettupatti 61.2, Idayapatti 56, Periyapatti 54, Melur 50, Peranai 38, Andipatti 34.6, Thaniyamangalam 25, Madurai 24.6, Kodaikanal 24, Mullaperiyar dam 23.4, Sathiyar dam 20, Kuppanampatti 17, Elumalai 12.6, Viraganur 11.2, Marudhanadhi dam 9.2, Sothupparai dam 8.6, Vaigai dam 8.2, Manjalar dam 8, Thekkadi 7.4, Gudalur 6.6, Shanmuganadhi dam 5.8, Uthamapalayam 3.6 and Veerapandi 3.2.