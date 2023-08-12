August 12, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - MADURAI

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 120.60 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 176 cusecs and a discharge of 400 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 48.13 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 123 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,621 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Saturday was (in mm): Thaniyamangalam 100, Sathiyar dam 80, Pulipatti 74.2, Melur 74, Andipatti 56.6, Peranai 48, Mettupatti 46.4, Kuppanampatti 31, Veerapandi 18.4, Madurai 15.8, Kallandiri 12.2, Marudhanadhi dam 12, Manjalar dam 10, Vaigai dam 9.2, Sothupparai dam 9, Elumalai 8.4, Chittampatti 4 and Gudalur 1.2.

