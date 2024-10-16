Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 120.55 feet on October 16, 2024

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 120.55 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 518 cusecs and a discharge of 933 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 56.17 ft. (the maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 1,292 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,593.18 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday was (in mm): Marudhanadhi dam 6.4, Kodaikanal 4.6, Shanmuganadhi dam 1.4 and Vaigai dam 0.2.