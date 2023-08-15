Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 120.30 feet

August 15, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - MADURAI

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Tuesday stood at 120.30 feet (maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 176 cusecs and a discharge of 400 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 48 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 31 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,548 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was (in mm): Peranai 85, Sathaiyar dam 74, Mettupatti 46.6, Kuppanampatti 32, Andipatti 26.4, Periyapatti 20.2, Marudhanadhi dam 8.6, Kallandiri 5 and Ezhumalai 1.2.