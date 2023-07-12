Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 120.05 feet

July 12, 2023 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - MADURAI

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 120.05 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 505 cusecs and a discharge of 400 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 50.13 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 94 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,731 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Wednesday was (in mm): Melur 27, Pulipatti 12.4, Thaniyamangalam 9, Thekkadi 3, Kodaikanal and Kallandiri 2 each, Mullaperiyar dam 0.8 and Shanmuganadhi dam 0.4.