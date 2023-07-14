Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 120 feet

July 14, 2023 06:34 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - MADURAI

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 120 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 291 cusecs and a discharge of 400 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 50.13 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 94 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,723 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday was (in mm): Madurai 15.2, Periyapatti 12, Thekkadi 10.6, Kallandiri 10.2, Mullaperiyar dam 8.6, Chittampatti 7.6, Manjalar dam 2 and Kodaikanal 1.