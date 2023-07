Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 120 feet

July 11, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - MADURAI

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 120 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 778 cusecs and a discharge of 356 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 50.13 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 94 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,720 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was (in mm): Pulipatti 55, Chittampatti 36.4, Kodaikanal 32.5, Kallandiri 26.2, Melur 25, Marudhanadi dam 24.8, Madurai 24, Thaniyamangalam 20, Viraganur 18, Periyapatti 13.4, Idayapatti 12, Mettupatti 10.4, Manjalar dam 9.8, Sathiyar dam 9, Andipatti 8.6, Sothupparai dam 7.5, Peranai 7, Vaigai dam 4, Veerapandi 3.4, Gudalur and Shanmuganadhi dam 1.8 each, Thekkadi 1.6 and Mullaperiyar dam and Uthamapalayam 1.2 each.

