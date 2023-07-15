Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 119.95 feet

July 15, 2023 05:53 pm | Updated 05:53 pm IST - MADURAI

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam on Saturday stood at 119.95 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 feet) with an inflow of 301 cusecs and a discharge of 400 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 50.10 feet (71 feet) with an inflow of 36 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,710 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Saturday was (in mm): Thaniyamangalam 14, Pulipatti 13.2, Kallandiri 5.2, Melur 5, Mullaperiyar dam 2 and Thekkadi 0.2.

