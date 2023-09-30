ADVERTISEMENT

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 119.65 feet

September 30, 2023 04:06 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 119.65 feet (permissible level 142 ft.) with an inflow of 822 cusecs and a discharge of 400 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 48.62 feet (71 ft.) with an inflow of 102 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,495 mcft. Rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Saturday was as follows: Mullaperiyar dam 30.6, Thekkadi 24.2, Gudalur 3.2, Uthamapalayam 2.8 and Shanmuganadhi dam 2.

