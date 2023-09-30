HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 119.65 feet

September 30, 2023 04:06 pm | Updated 04:06 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 119.65 feet (permissible level 142 ft.) with an inflow of 822 cusecs and a discharge of 400 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 48.62 feet (71 ft.) with an inflow of 102 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,495 mcft. Rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Saturday was as follows: Mullaperiyar dam 30.6, Thekkadi 24.2, Gudalur 3.2, Uthamapalayam 2.8 and Shanmuganadhi dam 2.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.