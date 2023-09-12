Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 119.40 feet

September 12, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 06:49 pm IST - MADURAI

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 119.40 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 feet) with an inflow of 520 cusecs and a discharge of 511 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 47.11 ft (71 ft.) with an inflow of 100 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,253 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Tuesday was (in mm) was: Mullaperiyar dam 7, Thekkadi 3.2, Uthamapalayam 1.4, Shanmuganadhi dam 1.2, Gudalur 1 and Kodaikanal 0.8.

