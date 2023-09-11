Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 119.40 feet

September 11, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:16 pm IST - MADURAI

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 119.40 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 510 cusecs and a discharge of 500 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 47.11 ft (71 ft.) with an inflow of 8 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,252 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was (in mm): Mullaperiyar dam 12.8, Manjalar dam 6, Sothupparai dam 4, Thekkadi 2.8, Shanmuganadhi dam 1.6, Gudalur 1.4, Uthamapalayam 1.2 and Kodaikanal 1.

