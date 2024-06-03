GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 119.10 feet

Published - June 03, 2024 07:37 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 119.10 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 205 cusecs and a discharge of 300 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 47.64 ft. (maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 278 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 2,910 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was as follows: Sothupparai dam 50.2, Manjalar dam 49, Kodaikanal 42.6, Marudhanadhi dam 38.4, Shanmuganadhi dam 12.4, Vaigai dam 11, Mettupatti 7.6, Mullaperiyar dam and Elumalai 4.4, Thekkadi 4, Uthamapalayam 3.2, Gudalur 2 and Veerapandi 1.4.

