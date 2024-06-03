Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 119.10 feet

The water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 119.10 feet (permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 205 cusecs and a discharge of 300 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 47.64 ft. (maximum level is 71 ft.) with an inflow of 278 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit was 2,910 mcft.

The rainfall (in mm) recorded during the last 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Monday was as follows: Sothupparai dam 50.2, Manjalar dam 49, Kodaikanal 42.6, Marudhanadhi dam 38.4, Shanmuganadhi dam 12.4, Vaigai dam 11, Mettupatti 7.6, Mullaperiyar dam and Elumalai 4.4, Thekkadi 4, Uthamapalayam 3.2, Gudalur 2 and Veerapandi 1.4.