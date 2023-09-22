HamberMenu
Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 119.05 feet

September 22, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 119.05 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 928 cusecs and a discharge of 400 cusecs. In Vaigai dam, the level was 48.19 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 333 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,324 mcft.

Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Friday was (in mm): Marudhanadhi dam 64, Andipatti 58.8, Kuppanampatti 30, Sathiyar dam 19, Mullaperiyar dam 13.2, Thaniyamangalam 11, Periyapatti 10.2, Kallandiri 7.2, Manjalar dam 7, Elumalai 6.6, Idayapatti 5, Veerapandi 4.2, Mettupatti 3.2, Sotthupparai dam, Melur, Viraganur and Peranai 3 each, Thekkadi 2.4, Shanmuganadhi dam 1.8 and Kodaikanal 1.4.

