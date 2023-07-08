HamberMenu
Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stands at 119 feet

July 08, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Mullaperiyar dam.

Mullaperiyar dam. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Water level in Mullaperiyar dam stood at 119 feet (the maximum permissible level is 142 ft.) with an inflow of 2,349 cusecs and a discharge of 356 cusecs. The level in Vaigai dam was 50 ft. (71 ft.) with an inflow of 140 cusecs and a discharge of 69 cusecs. Combined storage in Periyar credit was 3,519 mcft. Rainfall recorded in the 24 hours ending at 6 a.m. on Saturday was (in mm): Mullaperiyar dam 19.8, Thekkadi 15.2, Veerapandi 3.8, Shanmuganadhi dam 2, Gudalur 1.8 and Uthamapalayam 1.

